The Boy Scouts of America Family Fun Fest is Saturday at 9 a.m.
If you like funny pets, rockets, astronauts and pinewood derby® cars, then you’ll love Family Fun Fest. It’s an outdoor adventure you can have online.
This very special online-only event is just for families like yours. There will be cool hands-on activities, interviews with amazing people and opportunities to make your community better with a service project.
If you’re already a Cub Scout, you’ll love it. If you’re not a Scout but want to find out about all the fun and cool things Scouts do — this is your chance. And it’s always more fun with friends, so invite some of yours to join you online for the Family Fun Fest.
Find it on Facebook Live beginning at 9 a.m. and ongoing throughout the day. The link to the event can be found at https://bit.ly/2R96E83.
For questions, call Gary Davis, scouting volunteer, at 208-681-0183.