Frontier logo

The new name "Frontier Credit Union" seeks to represent the credit union's expansion.

 Image courtesy of Frontier Credit Union

IDAHO FALLS — East Idaho Credit Union, an Idaho-based credit union that is rapidly expanding across the state, has changed its name to Frontier Credit Union.

“Thanks to our incredible employees, who consistently uphold our values of integrity, dependability and community, our membership continues to grow,” Dan Thurman, Frontier Credit Union CEO, said. “With that growth, we’ve expanded our reach — opening new locations across Idaho and earning the recognition as one of the fastest growing credit unions in the state. Our new name reflects that change, and marks a new era of growth for our organization.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.