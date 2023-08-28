POCATELLO — The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its third year this September. Take this opportunity to learn more about the wildlife, habitats and landscape features found in the Portneuf River Valley through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.

