POCATELLO — The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its third year this September. Take this opportunity to learn more about the wildlife, habitats and landscape features found in the Portneuf River Valley through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.
Presentations will include:
— Sept. 7 — "Pollinators of the Portneuf" Paul Allen, chair of the Idaho Master Naturalists High Desert Chapter and Maria Pacioretty, regional habitat biologist with Idaho Fish and Game.
— Sept. 14 — "Living with Urban Wildlife" Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff.
— Sept. 21 — "The Influence of the Bonneville Flood on Pocatello Geology" Paul Link, professor emeritus, Idaho State University Geosciences.
— Sept. 28 — "Past, Present, Potential…and Plans!" Colden Baxter, professor, ISU Biological Sciences and Hannah Sanger, science & environment administrator, city of Pocatello.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot. In the event of inclement weather, different meeting arrangements or cancelations may occur.
If you have any questions, need directions or would like additional information, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703. We look forward to seeing you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.