• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The first ISU Music Festival will take place starting at 8 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project will put on an improv comedy show that embraces all the themes of a Hallmark movie at 8 p.m. today at 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• “Sing 2” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The 11th annual Gate City Brewfest will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
• The Hive Venue, 383 E. Chubbuck Road, will host the Spring Bridal Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• Country/rock band Gas, Food and Lodging will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Soul Sugar will perform live from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Best Picture Oscar nominee “Belfast” plays at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/belfast.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.