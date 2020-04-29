POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge #13 reached a tentative labor agreement for the coming fiscal year.
Recently, the city and the FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge #13 agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through fiscal year 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“All businesses, agencies and cities are facing an unprecedented time,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We appreciate the FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge #13’s willingness to work with us on this tentative agreement, and we can’t thank them enough for what they are doing for our community today and every day.”
“The Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge #13, recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our nation and community,” said Val Wadsworth, president of FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge #13. “We appreciate the city leaders working with us at this time to agree to a one-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement. Our members remain dedicated to serving the community, and we feel that this is in the best interest of the city, union and our citizens. We know that many people have fallen on difficult times, and our union is prepared to donate to the Idaho Foodbank a portion of money that was to intended retain legal counsel for this negotiations.”
The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the Pocatello City Council and members of Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge #13.
Previously, the city and International Association of Firefighters Local 187 agreed to extend their current collective bargaining agreement through fiscal year 2021.