Pocatello and other agencies are seeking input from the community to improve trails in the Portneuf to Peaks area.

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Bannock County need your help assessing authorized and social/unauthorized trails in the Portneuf to Peaks area for future improvements. They are asking the public to visit arcg.is/1jrGmL0 to help assess issues and concerns with local trails and trailheads.

“Fall is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy our area’s vast and scenic trails,” said city of Pocatello Science and Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger. “Feedback from trail users will help us plan much-needed improvements for our trail system and continue to provide the community with first-class recreation opportunities.”

