ST. CHARLES — The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing St. Charles man.
Matthew Darnell Dustin, age 62, was last seen Aug. 20 in St. Charles, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing five days later, on Aug. 25.
Dustin is 6-foot-5 and weighs about 190 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans. According to the Sheriff's Office, Dustin has known cardiac conditions.
He could be driving a white 2007 Dodge Dakota with Utah license plate number A983HZ, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information that could help locate Dustin is asked to contact Detective Phelps at the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office at 208-945-2121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In