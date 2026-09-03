Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen are among the contestants competing in this year's Miss America Pageant.
The Miss Idaho contestant is 21-year-old Deja Fitzwater, and Miss Idaho Teen is 17-year-old Lilly Murdock, according to a news release from Kathleen Murdock, Lilly's grandmother. The pageant is taking place throughout the first week of September in Palm Beach, Florida.
Fitzwater is studying communication sciences and disorders with a minor in animal sciences at the University of Idaho. Murdock is currently a student at Rigby High School.
"The girls will be competing in talent, physical fitness, interview, stage presence, as well as their chosen community service initiative," the news release said.
The competition started Tuesday of this week and will continue until Friday, when the top 11 contestants from both categories will be announced.
"(On) Saturday, Sept. 5, the top 11 will repeat all the week's program and Miss America and Miss America Teen will be chosen," the news release said.
The two girls were selected for the pageant back in June at the Miss America State competition at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
Fitzwater has a background in 4-H, AmeriCorps and extension programming that has allowed her to work with students of various communities. She has seen how hands-on learning helps students build confidence.
"For her talent, Deja will perform a jazz medley in song," the news release said.
Murdock's community service initiative is called Hope Through Movement. She conducts healing-centered dance camps for children navigating the challenges of life.
"Lilly will be performing a high-energy Latin ballroom dance to a Michael Jackson medley with a partner, Cameron Fielding," the news release said.
The competition is being streamed on YouTube.
"So crank up your televisions or go online and watch as some of the best Idaho has to offer represent you and all of Idaho in the Miss America pageant," the news release said.
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