Over 30 students at BYU–Idaho participated in a “Hackathon” on March 18, 2023, in collaboration with the Wilford Woodruff Papers Project. During the 12-hour event, computer and data science students competed to develop an algorithm that could match scripture references to entries in Wilford Woodruff’s journals. 

“We think it’s valuable to see what scriptures a prophet turned to when he had struggles,” one student explained.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.