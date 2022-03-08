POCATELLO — Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is excited to announce the Director of Strategic Development Kayla Roth Phillips, who started her new position in early February.
Phillips is a Century High School and Idaho State University alumna. She received her bachelor’s in mass communications and minor in history. (Go Bengals.) Living in Pocatello for 12 years now, Kayla has become an active member of the community, beginning with a career path internship in 2015 at ISU. She is currently the membership coordinator on the board of Gate City Young Professionals, a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Champion and a freelance writer.
Phillips recently married her best friend, Skylar Roth Phillips. They have two Siberian huskies, Corvo and Nanook, a tree frog, and Indiana Jones and Hamlett the betta fish. She loves music, movies and adventures, especially on a RZR, snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle. The Oregon coast is her favorite place to visit.
“Art Walk and February Fantasy are my favorite Pocatello events,” Phillips said.
Shortly after graduation, Phillips worked for the city of Pocatello as a part-time tour guide at the Fort Hall Replica and the Bannock County Museum. Not long after, she received an offer from Grease Monkey to work as their director of marketing. Living in Idaho her whole life, Phillips decided she wanted to try living in a different state and moved to Nevada where she worked as director of first impressions for a Boys & Girls Club.
“We (Skylar and I) learned the definition of ‘Idahome’ the hard way and moved back home to Pocatello,” Phillips said. “I was heartbroken to have to leave the Club there.”
Upon returning to Pocatello, Kayla did business-to-business sales with Aramark for two years. While visiting with a colleague on the Gate City Young Professionals board, she discovered plans were underway for a Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley.
“I was over the moon to find out Portneuf Valley was finally getting a Boys & Girls Club and wanted to be a part of it,” Phillips said. “I am so honored to take on the role of director of strategic development and get this Club up and running.”
Boys & Girls Clubs are leaders in youth development, offering a safe space where children can go during non-school hours to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. This club will be an asset to the Portneuf Valley and definitely fill a need in the community. For more information, Phillips can be reached by email at kphillips@bgcmv.com or by phone at 208-358-0938.