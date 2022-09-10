An artificial dam on Lolo Creek.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

On Aug. 18, reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground in North-central Idaho. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp and green cut trees lashed together with rope.