2022 Mayoral Scholarship Recipients

2022 scholarship recipients (left to right):

Daniel Quayle — Highland High School — Secondary education.

Jaylee Crum — Highland High School — Nursing.

Sami Armstrong — Pocatello High School — Cosmetology.

Lucas Whitehead — Highland High School — Secondary education, social work or psychology.

Devonney Curran — Century High School — Diagnostic medical sonographer.

 Photo courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.

Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education, and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.