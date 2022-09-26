OktoBEARfest

POCATELLO — Enjoy great brews at the zoo. On Saturday, the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society will host its annual OctoBEARfest beer tasting event. In addition to beer tasting, the event will include a raffle and live music from Shawn Barnby. Lemon Smashers & Tacos el Guero will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages to purchase.

Raise your beer glass at this ZIZS fundraising event to benefit the animals at Zoo Idaho.

