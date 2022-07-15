My father's law enforcement career took my family all over the country. I had attended eight different schools by the time I hit high school, and during those many moves, my mother enjoyed learning about our new neighbors and often swapped recipes with them. One of our favorites is Armenian shish kebabs. They are perfect for summer grilling. An herbed and tangy marinade gives the grilled meat and veggies a wonderful, savory flavor. I usually make it the night before to give the marinade lots of time to soak in. Have everything ready to go before you start to grill because it goes fast. This all-on-one skewer meal is ready to go with just a quick char on all sides. Moving around as a kid was often challenging, but finding new friends and flavors along the way has me looking back on it with fond memories.
Belle's Armenian Shish Kebabs
½ cup oil
¼ cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup dried parsley
1 ½ pounds top sirloin steak, cut into 2-inch cubes
1 bell pepper (any color), sliced into 2-inch pieces
1 onion, quartered and separated
1 pint whole button mushrooms
In a gallon-sized zip closure bag, place the oil, lemon juice, salt, basil, thyme, pepper, and parsley. Close the bag securely and shake to mix. Add the steak, bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms to the bag, and then close the bag and massage to mix well. Place the bag in the refrigerator and chill for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours to marinate.
When finished, alternate pieces of the steak and vegetables on skewers, and then grill over hot coals (or under the broiler) for about 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare steak (5 minutes on each side for medium).
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.