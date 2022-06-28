If your young child, or grandchild, asks, “Why do we have fireworks every summer?,” you have a terrific opportunity to share some of the history of our wonderful country.
You might say to the child: “This is a day when we celebrate what is called the 4th of July or Independence Day. It is the day America was born, and ours is a nation unlike any other. It’s very special!
“It all began 246 years ago in 1776 when leaders from the thirteen original states--or colonies, as they were called--met in Philadelphia. This meeting was held to determine if the people they represented would continue to live under the rule of Great Britain--or if they wanted to become a separate, independent nation.”
Continuing, you could say to the child that, “Every time you look at our beautiful American flag, be sure you understand that the 13 red and white stripes represent each of those early colonies.”
We can also ask if the child knows that the fifty bright, white stars represent the fifty states of our United States.
We want children to be sure they understand what those thirteen leaders did, one-by-one, that was so important. Each was a representative who signed a document like none other that began with the words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. It’s important to note that happiness itself is not guaranteed. It is the …” pursuit of happiness…” We all have the right in America to find happiness in this life for ourselves.
We would also want to emphasize that the Creator referred to in this magnificent Declaration of Independence is God, the supreme being who is the ultimate giver of each of those important rights.
All of this was part of the vision of the men we call the forefathers of our nation and their belief in God.
It’s interesting for children to learn that two of the dynamic statesmen at that important gathering were Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. These two forceful men argued over the choice of the word “unalienable” rights and “inalienable” rights. Jefferson just happened to be the person who composed the Declaration, so he was also the articulate leader who won that argument.
It was Jefferson, Adams, and the rest of the representatives from the original thirteen colonies who pledged their very lives by signing that profound document. They all finally agreed to break from their native country and build a new nation. They knew full well that if the ensuing war for independence was lost that they, in all probability, would be found guilty of treason and hanged.
This was sobering business, and it did not come about without much arguing and rancor. Nevertheless, without bloodshed, these brave delegates came to an agreement. Debate and compromise won the day as all thirteen of them signed that magnificent document.
An interesting fact is that the final vote occurred on July 1. Then it was three days later, on the Fourth, that the Declaration was signed and published.
Sadly, the God-given Freedoms for which many have given their lives on the battlefields of so many wars since that date are being abused by people in our land who do not know or appreciate what we enjoy in America. Anyone living outside the U.S. for a time almost always comes to appreciate what we enjoy here in our land as citizens.
Yes, the 4th of July is much more than the fireworks (or pyrotechnics as they are called), the parades and marching bands, the patriotically-themed family reunions, the singing of songs such as “Yankee Doodle Dandy” & “You’re a grand old flag,” the 150 million hot dogs consumed each year on that date, the watermelons galore, summer concerts in the park, and so much more, are all part of the colorful celebrations each year.
As we share these vital parts of our history with children, a delightful movie to watch with them is 1776—and, for a grand book, we encourage the reading of historian David McCullough’s wonderful work, also titled simply 1776.
Also, along with our teaching, let’s encourage children be sure to give sincere thanks each day for the wonderful nation in which we all live. Patriotism can, indeed, be a beautiful, meaningful part of every one of our individual lives.
From the annals of history, a fascinating postscript about the deaths of those two powerful revolutionaries, Jefferson and Adams follows:
On July 4, 1826, at the age of 90, Adams lay on his deathbed while the country celebrated Independence Day. His last words were, "Thomas Jefferson still survives." He was mistaken. Jefferson had died five hours earlier at Monticello, his beautiful home, at the age of 83.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are local members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.