Stories of hope

 Courtesy image

POCATELLO — As September and National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month roll in, one Idaho Falls organization is encouraging people to save the date for its suicide prevention conference on Friday.

Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho will be hosting its 2022 conference “Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” at the ballroom of Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building in Pocatello from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.