POCATELLO — Shady Grove Music Camp, now in its fourth year, will return to Pocatello this weekend, featuring more than 20 hours of music on three stages over two days.

Twenty-eight bands are set to take the stages, and while a cover song or two is to be expected in each set, most of the music is original. This year’s headlining bands are Lee Rafugee from Salt Lake City, The French Tips from Boise, WEND from Boise and Aaron Golay & The Original Sin from Boise.

A recap video of Shady Grove Music Camp 2022.
Shady Grove 2023 lineup
Shady Grove Music Camp 2023 schedule

The Shady Grove Music Camp 2023 schedule.

