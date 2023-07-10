POCATELLO — Shady Grove Music Camp, now in its fourth year, will return to Pocatello this weekend, featuring more than 20 hours of music on three stages over two days.
Twenty-eight bands are set to take the stages, and while a cover song or two is to be expected in each set, most of the music is original. This year’s headlining bands are Lee Rafugee from Salt Lake City, The French Tips from Boise, WEND from Boise and Aaron Golay & The Original Sin from Boise.
According to information provided by the organizers, “The three-stage setup allows us to stagger acts so that while one band is playing on one stage the next upcoming band or artist is setting up on another stage. This allows us to rotate acts on all three stages without any intermissions. Plop down in your lawn chair or nestle on a blanket and enjoy what we call the ‘Shady 180°.’ When one band is done just rotate 180 degrees to catch the next act on the next stage.”
While music is the star of the festival, which will take place Friday and Saturday at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello, the organizers have made sure that the event offers something for everyone.
There will be art installations, delicious food and drinks, yoga and meditation, and craft vendors, and attendees have the option to camp as well.
“At least 20 different vendors and original art creators will be participating in Shady Grove in 2023 offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise,” organizers said. “From photo prints to essential oils and even wooden flutes, there is sure to be something for everyone looking to support a local artist crafter. Other types of vendors include clothing, wire wraps, paintings, CBD products, stickers, rocks, jewelry and temporary tattoos. A face-painter will be at the festival both days for the children attending the event.”
Attendees certainly won’t go hungry either. While people are allowed to bring their own food, there will also be food available for purchase from Palate Street Bistro and its award-winning chef Ryan Wiscombe, as well as from Wild Noodle BBQ, a new food truck in the Pocatello area that combines Texas barbecue and Asian noodles into a tasty fusion. If you want to cook your own food, propane stoves are allowed in the camping area.
Jim Dandy Brewing will also be on site offering several of its own beers, a lighter domestic beer and a gluten-free option. No outside alcohol is allowed, but people can bring their own non-alcoholic beverages. There will be numerous hydration stations, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottle.
The festival is the brainchild of local residents Caleb Rosenkrance and Mike Engle who also quickly brought on Ariona Brown, Chris Williams, Shelbie Harris and John Eckert to help bring their idea to life. The festival began in 2019 and has grown ever since.
“We are happy to be able to bring something new each year that some people wouldn't have heard otherwise,” Rosenkrance said. “I love seeing all our hard work pay off with the cheers and movements of our community enjoying the performers. I hope this lives on and becomes something people look forward to each year.”
Organizers hope Shady Grove will help change the perception of Pocatello to the people who live and visit here.
“I’ve lived in Pocatello almost all of my life and one thing I’ve heard almost my entire life is that there is nothing to do in this town,” said Harris, who is also the deputy editor of the Idaho State Journal. “That couldn’t be farther from the truth and part of the reason I am so passionate about Shady Grove is because this event proves that year after year.”
On Friday, gates open at 2 p.m. and the music will last until midnight. Gates open at noon Saturday and the music will go until 1 a.m.
Tickets, which can be purchased at shadygrovemusiccamp.com, are $30 for one day, $50 for both days and $55 for both days if you’re camping. Tickets at the gate are $5 more expensive. This is a family-friendly event, and kids 13 and under are free with an accompanying adult.
Only credentialed service dogs are allowed at FMC Park because of a large number of resident peacocks.
This event is sponsored by KISU, Idaho State Journal, Studio 305, Jim Dandy Brewing, Monk’s Auto Reconditioning, Valley Office Systems, The Human Bean, Bella-Nacole Mental Health Services, Professor Chauser’s Odditorium, Mocha Madness, Barricade, ChubbyZ’, A&J Siding, Nugget CBD and Center Street Clubhouse.
