James E. Johnson day proclamation

County and city officials with board members of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building hold a proclamation declaring Nov. 2 as James E. Johnson Day.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A ceremony recognizing the service of Pocatello's only Medal of Honor recipient was held at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on Nov. 2.

That date will forever be dedicated to the award recipient, the late Sgt. James E. Johnson. 

