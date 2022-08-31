Mama Inez Food Truck

The new Mama Inez food truck that will be open by the end of September.

 Photo courtesy of Brandon Burtenshaw

A Pocatello staple in the dining industry is adding a new piece of equipment to its arsenal that will put some of its menu items into the mouths of a much larger audience.

The management staff at Mama Inez is planning to open a new food truck that will bring its food to both Pocatello and Idaho Falls, says owner Brandon Burtenshaw.