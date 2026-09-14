Idaho State middle blocker Jaydin Watts has never been a secret weapon.
The senior from Lancaster, California, was the preseason player of the year in the Big Sky Conference before last year, and was named to the all-conference team before this season began.
But even though the Bengal volleyball team has gotten out of the gates quickly this season, Watts hasn’t exhibited the dominance ISU coach Sean Carter was expecting. Until this past weekend, that is.
“Jaydin Watts was far and above the most outstanding player of the tournament,” said Carter, after Idaho State swept the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic with wins over Tennessee Tech, Little Rock and host Air Force Academy. “Especially with her performance (Saturday against Air Force). She has been caged a bit the first two weekends and this week she broke out. She definitely will be up for offensive player of the week with her numbers.”
In the 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of the Falcons, Watts led Idaho State with 11 kills on .421 hitting, while adding eight blocks, including two solo blocks. She topped ISU with 16 total points.
“The blocks she had today were some of the more impressive blocks I’ve seen,” said Carter. “I think we had a great defensive performance all the way around.”
Idaho State finished with 11 blocks while holding Air Force to a meager .103 hitting percentage.
Bengal freshman libero Aspen Boice, a Rexburg native, had a great effort against Air Force, compiling 20 digs in three sets, while Carter praised the work of outside hitters Abby McClain, Ava Brickner, Mia Walsh and Annelie Wilson.
Brickner had 10 kills on .429 hitting, McClain nine kills and three block assists and Wilson six kills and nine digs.
Nora Waddoups and Kadence Marsh again split the setting duties, with Waddoups accumulating 20 assists and Marsh adding 14 assists and six digs.
The win over Air Force followed four-set wins over Little Rock, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, and Tennessee Tech, 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 25-17. ISU has won four matches in a row, and raised its season record to 7-2.
In the win over Little Rock, Watts had a team-high 12 kills on .500 hitting, recorded three solo blocks and four block assists to finish with a team-high 17 points. McClain added 11 kills on .346 hitting, and Wilson had 10 kills, 15 digs and three service aces.
In downing Tennessee Tech, Brickner led ISU with 11 kills, while Watts added 10 kills on .429 hitting, four blocks and a total of 12.5 points.
Walsh, the true freshman from Rexburg, had an excellent all-around match, with 10 kills, 17 digs, three block assists and a service ace. Marsh (27) and Waddoups (16) combined for 43 assists from the setter position.
“I’m really, really happy to walk away with three wins and be sitting 7-2 after three weekends,” said Carter. “We are very excited to get home to play some matches in front of our fans.”
The Bengals will host their only home nonconference tournament this week, the Orange and Black Classic, beginning Thursday with Wyoming meeting Boise State at 4 p.m., followed by Idaho State vs. Pacific at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Boise State plays Pacific at 3 p.m., then ISU meets Wyoming at 6 p.m.
The tournament finishes on Saturday with Wyoming and Pacific meeting at 11 a.m., followed by the Bengals in a rematch with Boise State at 2 p.m. ISU edged the Broncos in a five-set thriller on Sept. 5.
All matches will be played at Reed Gym.
The Bengals begin Big Sky Conference action Sept. 24 at Idaho.
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