MOSCOW — After losing back-to-back straight-set matches last weekend, Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter was lamenting the lack of consistent production from his outside hitters.
On Thursday, one of those outside hitters stepped up in response.
Gracie Vohs, who has been battling injuries for much of the season, led the team in kills with 11, and teamed up with middle blocker Jaydin Watts to lead Idaho State to a straight-set victory over Idaho in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams. The Bengals won 25-19, 25-23, 25-13.
“It was great to have Gracie Vohs fully healthy to let her go today and she showed up in a big way,” said Carter of the 6-foot junior transfer from St. Mary’s College. “She led us in kills. But our offense carried us today at 44% until our block and D (defense) showed up halfway through the second set.”
Watts, the senior middle blocker from Lancaster, California, once again had an excellent performance, with 10 kills, five blocks and a season-high .643 hitting percentage.
“Jaydin was great again and I wished we got her more attempts,” said Carter.
Rexburg freshman Mia Walsh added nine kills with what Carter described as “really efficient attacking,” as well as five digs and two blocks. Setter Nora Waddoups, the sophomore from Rexburg, led ISU with 19 assists, and added three digs and a service ace.
The win ended a two-match losing streak after ISU was swept by Wyoming and Boise State in the Orange and Black Classic last weekend. It raised the Bengal season record to 9-4, and dropped Idaho, who had the best nonconference record in the Big Sky, to the same mark.
“It was great to see us put a team away in three in the third set,” said Carter. “I felt we were getting better as the match went on.”
ISU continues its road trip with a match at suddenly resurgent Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday. The Eagles, who won a single match in conference play last year, have already met that mark with a win over Weber State Thursday night. EWU is 7-6 overall.
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