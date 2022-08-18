Tyler Vander Waal fall camp

Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal drops back to pass during Tuesday's practice.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

At long last, Idaho State has a starting quarterback.

The Bengals’ Week 1 starter will be Tyler Vander Waal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, ending a quarterback battle with sophomore Hunter Hays that stretched from April to August.

Tyler Vander Waal

Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Wall’s pass intended for Tanner Conner is batted down by North Dakota’s Jaxson Turner last season.

