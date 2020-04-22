Boise State is hoping to have at least one player selected in Thursday night’s first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Ezra Cleveland would seem to have the best shot, but Curtis Weaver is holding out hope as well.
The bigger question might be how many former Broncos will get drafted in total? The Broncos could have anywhere from three to five players selected in the seven-round draft, and several others are hoping to land fre- agent deals.
Boise State has had a player drafted every year since 2010. They have five first-round picks in program history. Here’s a look at Boise State’s 2020 NFL hopefuls ahead of the three-day draft, which starts with the first round Thursday at 5 p.m. MDT on ESPN:
FIRST/SECOND ROUND
Ezra Cleveland: The left tackle is Boise State’s best chance at having a first-round draft pick for the second time in three years and the sixth time in program history. Cleveland made 40 career starts for the Broncos and was a first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection each of the past two years.
Peter Schrager from NFL.com has Cleveland going No. 25 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also projects Cleveland to the Vikings at No. 25 overall, saying he “played the entire 2019 season with a turf toe issue and still produced quality tape. That combined with his testing and football character and he has a great shot of landing in Round One.” Mock drafts from CBS Sports have Cleveland going No. 26 to the Miami Dolphins (Ryan Wilson) and No. 27 to the Seattle Seahawks (Chris Trapasso). ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks Cleveland as his fifth-best offensive tackle in the draft.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects Cleveland as a second-round pick, saying he “looked great in agility drills at the combine and ran a 4.93 40, the third-fastest among offensive linemen. He’s not just a workout warrior, though: He has stellar tape.” The last Boise State offensive lineman to go in the first round was Ryan Clady, who went No. 12 overall to the Broncos in 2008. Whenever he’s selected, Cleveland be sixth-straight multi-year starter at left tackle for the Broncos to get drafted.
Curtis Weaver: Weaver was once thought to be a first-round pick, but has been showing up mostly in second-round projections of late. The pass rusher had 34 sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss the past three seasons for the Broncos and was the only player in the FBS to have at least 9 ½ sacks every year. Weaver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 before electing to skip his senior season to enter the draft.
USA Today says of Weaver, “if you want a proven sack artist in this year’s draft, there aren’t too many better options. … When you turn on the tape and watch him go up against Mountain West competition, that dominance is apparent.” One criticism against Weaver is that four of his 13 ½ sacks last year came against FCS Portland State, while three came against UNLV. Weaver argues “production is production,” while his agent Ron Slavin points to injuries to both his ankles that he played through.
McShay ranks Weaver as the 10th-best defensive end in the draft, while The Athletic projects him to go No. 50 overall in the second round to the Chicago Bears.
FOURTH/FIFTH ROUND
John Hightower: The former junior college track star turned heads with a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds and a vertical leap of 38.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a second-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior after finishing with 51 catches for 943 yards and eight touchdowns. He also was the second-team kick returner after averaging 24.6 yards per return with a touchdown. In two years since transferring from Hinds Community College, Hightower had 82 catches for 1,447 yards and 14 touchdowns. His speed makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level, but he is still fairly raw as a wide receiver. NFL.com’s analysis of Hightower says “his ball tracking and 50/50 attack skills leave much to be desired. The lack of size and strength could be a continuing issue against press coverage and with contested catches. His run-after-catch and kick-return ability are nice, but may not be enough to balance out the aforementioned concerns.” The Athletic projects Hightower to go at the top of the sixth round at No. 185 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
SIXTH/SEVENTH ROUND
John Molchon: The two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection made 42 career starts for the Broncos and proved to be a versatile lineman that could play tackle and guard. He’s marketing himself as a possible center to NFL teams, and his versatility should help him land on an NFL team as a late-round draft pick. Molchon mostly played left guard for the Broncos, but also made starts at left tackle and right tackle during his career. He ran a 5.13 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but has received mixed reviews from talent evaluators. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Molchon “was frequently knocked off balance into contact against bigger, stronger defenders from Florida State, but played with much better control against conference opponents. He’s a knowledgeable blocker who knows how to get from Point A to Point B, but lacks NFL athleticism or drive power. He’s steady in pass protection with a nice feel for setting a sudden, shallow anchor when needed.” Molchon is hoping to go late on day three, but could end up being a non-drafted free agent.
David Moa: There wasn’t a player on Boise State’s roster getting more hype as a potential NFL prospect heading into the 2017 season than David Moa, who had 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore in 2016. But the defensive tackle never was able to live up to the hype, partly due to an Achilles injury that limited him to one game in 2018. He returned last year to start every game for the Broncos, and was a second-team All-Mountain West pick after recording 37 tackles, including 6.5 tackles-for-loss. His stock has seemingly risen the past few months, and he’s been linked to several teams including the Saints, Texans and Steelers as a possible late-round pick or priority free agent.
FREE AGENT DEALS
Chase Hatada: The defensive end was a second-team All-Mountain West pick as a senior after finishing with 42 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles as a senior. He had two sacks against Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Kekoa Nawahine: Safety led Boise State with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season and finished second with 68 tackles. Was a two-time, second-team All-Mountain West pick.
Garrett Collingham: The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash at a private pro day, which would have been second best among tight ends at the combine. His shuttle and 3-cone times would have been first. Had four touchdowns last season at tight end, and has been in contact with multiple NFL teams.
Jaylon Henderson: Quarterback went from third string to starter last season for the Broncos, and showed good athleticism as a passer and runner. Led the team with 12 passing touchdowns, while passing for 1,080 yards. Also rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Sonatane Lui: Interior defensive lineman had 49 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior. Would seem unlikely to sign with an NFL team given his age and lack of free agent opportunities this year due to COVID-19.
Akilian Butler: Speedy receiver had 28 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Seems unlikely to receive NFL chance given absence of minicamp tryouts.