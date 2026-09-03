Highland’s girls soccer team is off to its worst start in at least 17 years — but all five of the Rams’ (1-4) opponents, including reigning 6A champion Timberline, were state qualifiers a year ago.
Highland beat Boise 1-0 on a Taryn Roth goal Friday, then fell to Eagle 4-3 Saturday in a back-and-forth battle: Roth and Laynie Kunz each set up Lexi Vawdrey goals, and Kunz converted a Vawdrey-won PK to tie it 3-3 before Eagle’s late winner. The Rams also lost on the road to Mountain View and Timberline, and fell to Twin Falls at home.
Highland 7, Thunder Ridge 0
Highland opened 6A High Country Conference play with a rout of Thunder Ridge at home Tuesday, improving to 2-4 overall. Taryn Roth, Alexis Vawdrey (2), Laynie Kunz, Grace Johnson and Kennedy Hunt (2) scored, with Roth, Hunt and Lyric Lacey each assisting.
Preston 13, Aberdeen 0
Preston routed Aberdeen at home Wednesday, jumping to a 9-0 halftime lead behind Claira Smith’s shutout in goal. Abby Casperson had three goals, Danica Shumway and Laura Silva each had two, and six others scored. The Indians (5-0) are off to their best start in 13 years.
Marsh Valley 5, Snake River 0
Marsh Valley (2-1, 1-0 4A SEI) beat Snake River (3-1, 1-1) on the road Wednesday. Isabelle Bastian scored twice; Ava Saxton, Olivia Medina and Aspen James also scored. All 22 Marsh Valley players saw the field.
American Falls 6, Malad 2
American Falls (1-2, 1-0 4A SEI) picked up its first win of the season at home Wednesday over Malad. Yeilin Gonzalez Rangel and Natalie Castro each scored twice; Cassie Osborne and Quetzaly Valencia added one apiece.
Preston 1, Burley 0
Hannah Cole scored off a Tayli Udy assist as Preston beat Burley at home Tuesday.
Pocatello 8, Century 2
Pocatello (4-1, 4-1 5A HCC) beat Century at home Tuesday. Xavi Griggs had three goals; Ary Gonzalez added a goal and three assists.
Snake River 13, Aberdeen 0
Snake River routed Aberdeen 13-0 Monday to improve to 3-0 — its best start in 16 years after winning just five games all last season. Reia Taylor and Savaya Christensen each had hat tricks; seven players scored.
Pocatello 10, Shelley 0
Pocatello (3-1, 3-1 5A HCC) routed Shelley at home Saturday. Aryanna Gonzalez had four goals and an assist, and Brynlee Pool added two goals and an assist.
Firth 4, Malad 2
Malad (0-3) fell to Firth in its home opener Saturday. Emmy Coatney scored both goals on just four shots, and the Dragons showed some of their best passing in years despite a young roster.
Idaho Falls 5, Blackfoot 1
Blackfoot (1-3, 1-3 5A HCC) fell to Idaho Falls at home Saturday. Shay Mickelsen scored the lone goal.
Boys Soccer
Marsh Valley 2, Snake River 1
Marsh Valley (2-2, 1-0 4A SEI) won on the road Wednesday behind two goals from Shad McBride, giving him five on the season. Mayan Noble made six saves.
Preston 5, Aberdeen 0
Preston (5-0) blanked Aberdeen at home Wednesday — the Indians’ best start in 15 years. Brixton Reese scored twice, and Austin Meek had the shutout in goal. Aberdeen fell to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in conference.
Preston 1, Burley 0
Isaac Gilbert scored the lone goal as Preston beat Burley on the road Tuesday.
Pocatello 3, Century 2
Pocatello (2-1-2) edged Century on the road Tuesday in 5A High Country Conference play. Lucas Hair scored both Century goals. Century fell to 2-1-1, 2-1-1 in conference.
Thunder Ridge 3, Highland 2
Highland (0-5) fell to Thunder Ridge on the road Tuesday. Kayson Ryerson scored both Highland goals.
Idaho Falls 4, Blackfoot 1
Blackfoot (1-3, 1-3 5A HCC) lost its third straight game Tuesday on the road. Xzamian Beltran scored the lone goal off a Caesar Chavez assist.
Aberdeen 8, Snake River 1
Aberdeen (1-1) picked up its first win of the season Monday, routing Snake River 8-1 at home — the Tigers’ most goals in a game in four years. Oscar Partida had three goals; Alex Carillo and Oscar Orduna each had two. Snake River (0-2-1) played a man down for much of the game after two red cards; Damion Tafoya scored their lone goal.
Volleyball
Grace 3, Soda Springs 0
Grace (6-4) swept Soda Springs on the road Wednesday. Brooklyn Porter had seven kills and five aces; Lakelynn Zulu ran the offense with 21 assists.
Filer 3, Preston 2
Preston fell to Filer in five sets at home Tuesday, 22-25, 25-14, 28-26, 17-25, 12-15. Mackley White led with 10 kills, and Averie Madsen had 20 digs. “I’m really proud of how well the girls played together,” coach Jill Hyde said. Preston also finished third in the Gold Bracket at the Cokeville Invitational.
Pocatello 3, Highland 0
Pocatello (9-2, 1-0 5A HCC) swept Highland (5-6) at home Tuesday, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15. Lainey Rogers and Lucy Tuia each had 11 kills for Pocatello; Mylee Stucki led Highland with 10 kills and five blocks.
Blackfoot 3, Burley 0
Blackfoot (8-2, 1-0 5A HCC) swept Burley on the road Tuesday, 25-15, 26-23, 25-15, extending its win streak to six.
Grace Lutheran splits tri-match at Aberdeen
Grace Lutheran (2-1) split a tri-match at Aberdeen Tuesday, losing to Valley 2-0 before beating Aberdeen 2-0.
Grace 3, Cokeville 2
Grace rallied for a five-set win over the host Panthers Saturday. Brooklyn Porter had 12 kills and six blocks.
Grace 3, Rich 2
Grace closed the Cokeville tournament with another five-set win over Rich (Randolph, Utah). Amanda Cooper had 10 kills, and Lakelynn Zulu added 25 assists.
West Side goes 2-2 at Cokeville Invitational, finishes fourth of 12 teams
West Side split four matches at Cokeville over the weekend, finishing fourth of 12 teams — losing to Lyman and Evanston (both Wyo.) but beating Jackson Hole (Wyo.) twice.
Mountain View 2, Grace 1
Grace opened the Cokeville Invitational with a loss to Mountain View (Wyo.) Friday. Brielle Yost had 11 kills.
Evanston 3, Grace 0
Grace was swept by Evanston (Wyo.) later Friday. Callie Yost had five kills.
Grace 2, Preston 1
Grace opened the week with a road win over Preston Wednesday. Lakelynn Zulu had 18 assists.
Cross Country
Centennial Course XC Invite (Aug. 28, Idaho State University)
Highland’s boys placed fourth (114) among 10 teams, led by Spencer Smith in 10th. Pocatello was eighth; Soda Springs 10th. On the girls’ side, Highland was runner-up behind Boise, led by Makenzie Tucker in sixth. Soda Springs’ Anna Uskoski placed third individually.
Terry Jones Invitational (Aug. 27, Malad Sports Park)
Malad’s boys won the team title over Preston and Snake River; Preston’s Ryan Burnett won individually. Snake River’s girls won over Malad and Preston, led by Paetyn Polatis’ individual win.
Madison Dash (Aug. 27, Rexburg Municipal Golf Course)
Century swept the boys 11th/12th grade team title behind Ethan Hansen and Ammon Bitton going 1-2; Blackfoot won the 9th/10th grade race behind Dylan Bench. On the girls’ side, Century won the 11th/12th grade race, and Blackfoot was runner-up in the 9th/10th grade race.
Hornet Invitational (Aug. 27, Declo Jr. High)
American Falls didn’t field a full boys scoring team; Josh Thompson was the top finisher. The Bulldogs’ girls placed second behind Raft River, led by Hope VanSell.
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