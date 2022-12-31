ISU WBB

Idaho State's Laura Bello tips the ball away from a Northern Colorado player during Saturday's game.

 Jam David, UNC Athletics

Road victories are like gold in college basketball, especially when you’re a young, inexperienced team that is trying to build a foundation in conference play. So when Idaho State’s women’s basketball team got not one, but two road wins to start Big Sky Conference play this past week, it was definitely money in the bank.

The Bengals completed their road sweep Saturday afternoon, shutting down Northern Colorado 63-42, behind the play of sophomore center Laura Bello, who had 19 points, 9 rebounds and three blocked shots. The Bengals held the Bears to just 29 percent shooting from the field (15-52), and 4 of 26 from three-point range.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.