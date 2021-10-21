The results are in from the Big Sky’s Coaches and Media polls and the Idaho State Bengals are the consensus pick to win the conference.
“Being picked in these preseason polls is great and it’s a testament to the work our program has put in,” remarked Head Coach Seton Sobolewski. “But these polls are meant as fun for the fans.
“We are a long way away from being a top-team again. There are several very good teams in the Big Sky this year who are capable of being the champs. We’ve got our work cut out for ourselves.”
In the coaches poll, the Orange and Black were the unanimous No.1 pick, receiving 10 first-place votes.
Coaches may not vote for their own teams and the 11th vote went to the Montana State Bobcats.
This is the first year since the 2013 season that the Bengals have been picked as sole first-place holders.
Prior to the start of last season, the Bengals tied for first with Montana State in the preseason poll.
In both polls, the second and third-place teams were also unanimous. Montana State was tabbed second and Idaho was picked third.
In the coaches poll, Northern Arizona was picked fifth and Montana sixth.
Southern Utah and Northern Colorado came in sixth and seventh while Sacramento State and Portland State were picked eight and ninth.
Rounding out the poll were Weber State and Eastern Washington who were picked 10th and 11th.
The Bengals finished the 2020-21 season regular and tournament Big Sky Champions with a 22-4 record. ISU defeated Idaho in the Big Sky Championship 84-49. The Orange and Black then fell 71-63 to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bengals open the 2021-22 season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. when they host the College of Idaho in Reed Gym.
