POCATELLO — The Highland Rams dominated the Century Diamondbacks from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, winning 41-7 to move their record to 2-3.
However, the real story happened before the teams stepped on the gridiron.
The last time these two teams met was in 2023. For the past two seasons, they hadn’t played each other — until this year, when the school district stepped in and forced the teams to play, to the dismay of both coaches.
“It’s one of those things where I don’t know if it benefits either side,” Highland head coach Nick Sorrell said.
Century head coach Ryan Fleischmann expressed his frustration at being forced to play.
“I think it’s the dumbest thing of all time,” Fleischmann said. “I’ve always been opposed to that game. The only reason we’re playing it is because I think the administration, the central office, is wanting to save money. They’re forcing us to play the game. I’m ticked about it. The district is imposing this game on both schools.”
While the coaches don’t see the point of a game between a 6A school and a 5A school, for the players it was a different story.
When they took the field, the players looked across at former teammates — now opponents, still friends — and lined up wanting to play and win.
“It definitely makes you want to go out there and show them who the man of the town is,” senior running back Easton Almond said.
Almond, who scored a touchdown in the game, has seen the offensive chemistry the Rams have built since their freshman season start to pay off.
“That chemistry helps bring us together as a team,” Almond said.
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Rams have rattled off two wins in a row, thanks in large part to their senior leaders on both sides of the ball.
Senior quarterback Jacob Vincent threw three touchdown passes, and running back Cedric Mitchell scored twice in the win. Vincent connected with senior wide receiver Kellan Tingey twice and with Mitchell once, while Mitchell and Almond each added a rushing touchdown. Junior kicker Bridger Hanks chipped in two field goals as the Rams put together a dominant performance.
On defense, the Rams covered every blade of grass and hemmed in the Diamondbacks all night before a late touchdown connection between Century seniors Justus Mangum and Xen Fleischmann, the coach’s youngest son.
After struggling for consistency the first couple of weeks, the defense showed out and put on a stifling performance — much of it thanks to the defensive line and senior defensive end Jackson Collard.
Looking across the sideline at Century, Collard and the defense did their job, making the Diamondbacks pay every time they snapped the ball — and settling a few scores while they were at it.
“A couple of those kids beat us in grade school, so it feels better to be able to beat them in high school,” Collard said.
The Rams will return home for the first time since their Week 0 loss to Eagle to welcome the Pocatello Thunder for a game with tradition, history and bad blood — one the Rams are confident they can win.
“We just have to do our job, play as a team. We’re going to win that game, I’m confident,” Collard said.
The Rams and Thunder kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Iron Horse Stadium.
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