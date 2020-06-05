The Gate City Grays have suspended their 2020 season, owners Terry and Erica Fredrickson announced in a press release Friday.
"Due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the team’s fans, players, and the community as a whole, the decision has been made to suspend the team’s 2020 season," the press release said.
The press release specifically cited the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho as one of the reasons behind the suspension, saying that, along with existing Southeast Idaho Health Department and CDC guidelines, made it the "prudent and responsible thing to do."
Fans who bought season tickets for the 2020 season will be given a season pass for the 2021 season.
Terry Fredrickson had previously told the Idaho State Journal that if the Grays played in 2020, they would be planning for a shortened season that started around July 1.
"Pocatello is a great baseball town," Erica Fredrickson said, "and even though we're incredibly disappointed in this difficult decision, we will continue to work as hard as we can to assure (you) that when we come back for the 2021 season, it will be our best year yet."