ISU Holt Arena

Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

 Courtesy of Idaho State University

One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed.

So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man.

resize (1).jpeg

North Dakota offensive coordinator Danny Freund.
Gino Mariani

Former Highland coach Gino Mariani addresses his team during a 2018 5A state playoff game against Mountain View at Holt Arena.
resize (2).jpeg

Oregon special teams coordinator Joe Lorig.
resize (3).jpeg

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum.
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 5.55.20 PM.png

Weber State co-defensive coordinator Grant Duff.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.