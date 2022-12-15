Benji Omayebu ISU FB

Idaho State receiver Benji Omayebu, who has since entered the transfer portal, runs with the ball during the Bengals' season finale against Idaho.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Idaho State football program as new coach Cody Hawkins settles in, including who will be on his coaching staff, and whether he will announce any new recruits during next week’s early signing period. While we wait on answers to those questions, there is also a lot of activity going on around the Big Sky Conference. In fact, this may be the most active off-season as far as coaching movement in many years.

Montana State is the last Big Sky school standing in this year’s FCS playoffs. The Bobcats, 12-1, will travel to South Dakota State to face the 11-1 Jackrabbits in the national semifinals Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. MT on ESPN2). So far as we know, no coaches or players have bailed from MSU — yet. But there’s been plenty of activity with MSU’s co-Big Sky champion, Sacramento State.

Raiden Hunter vertical shot

Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter looks to cut upfield during a game against Cal Poly, which was ISU's only win of the season.
 

