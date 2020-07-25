For the first time since 2017, no Idaho State players were represented on the Big Sky Conference's preseason all-conference team, released Friday.
Preseason conference favorite Weber State led the way with eight players on the team, which was selected by media members from around the conference.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere and Montana linebacker Jace Lewis were named the conference's preseason offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively.
Barriere threw for 3,712 yards with 31 touchdowns and four interceptions a year ago and added 558 rushing yards to lead the conference in total offense.
Lewis finished with 131 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks in 14 games last year.
Three players were unanimous selections to the all-conference team — Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, Weber State offensive lineman Ty Whitworth and Portland State defensive back Anthony Adams.