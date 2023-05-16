The Bannock Claybusters, a local trap shooting club for adolescents and teenagers, recently competed in Las Vegas for the USAYESS western regionals. Its coach and creator Todd Dye, a former law enforcement firearms instructor, has much more planned for the organization and is excited at the prospect of growing not only in Pocatello, but all of Idaho.

“We started a team in 2019 initially with seven people here from the Pocatello area on the team and we generally go to five or six competitions every spring and about three in the fall," Dye said. "We focus on trap as the primary thing but we do shoot some sporting clays and skeet and we also do some five standard shooting. All those are different types of shotgun events.”

Bannock Claybusters

Members of the Bannock Claybusters shoot at targets on Saturday.
