For the second time in as many days, West Side star Bryler Shurtliff was unstoppable at times offensively, but it wasn’t enough to extend the Pirates’ season.
Shurtliff knocked down 13 of 23 field goal attempts in his way to a career-high 32 points, but Melba outscored West Side 18-10 in the fourth quarter en route to a 66-59 win in a 2A boys basketball tournament elimination game on Friday afternoon at Eagle High School.
Shurtliff averaged 29.5 points on 60.5 percent shooting in West Side two state tourney contests. The 6-foot-4 junior poured in 18 points in the second half against Melba (20-5), which will square off against Bear Lake in the consolation title game on Saturday morning.
“We played a very athletic Melba team,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We gave up too many layups in the first half. Had our chances, but had a hard time scoring the last couple of minutes in the game. They made some big shots in the fourth (quarter) and we didn’t. (Our season) didn’t end the way we wanted, but hopefully it will make us more determined and hungrier next season.”
The Pirates (20-8) scored at least 15 points in each of the first three quarters against the Mustangs. However, Melba was able to keep up and then some as it took a 36-31 lead into halftime. West Side won the third quarter by a 18-12 count to take a narrow 49-48 advantage into the final eight minutes of action.
West Side also led two-time defending 2A state champion North Fremont by one point heading into the fourth quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal showdown, but struggled offensively during crunch time. The Huskies ended by prevailing, 53-44.
The Pirates might have survived to play another day had they been efficient from the free throw line. West Side went 9 of 19 from the charity stripe, while Melba was 12 of 17.
There were seven ties and seven lead changes in Friday’s game. Both teams struggled with turnovers at times as the Pirates finished with 17 and the Mustangs 16.
Shurtliff also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and chipped in with two steals. Blaize Brown, who like Shurtliff is a junior, contributed with nine points, a game-best seven assists and three steals for the Pirates.
The Mustangs were much more balanced offensively as four of their players scored in double figures, led by Joe Reiber’s 17 points. Reiber had 10 of those points in the opening half.
MELBA 66, WEST SIDE 59
Melba 20 16 12 18 — 66
West Side 15 16 18 10 — 59
Melba — Reiber 17, Leavitt 14, Beus 12, Volkers 11, Clark 6, Stosich 6.
West Side — Shurtliff 32, Brown 9, Lemmon 6, E. Henderson 5, P. Henderson 4, Noreen 3.