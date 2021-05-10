GOLF
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
At Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby, Highland’s Dawson Moon shot 66 to win the 5A District 5-6 title, beating Madison’s Ashton McArthur by two strokes.
No one else in the 25-person field shot better than 74, and only seven golfers even broke 80 on the day.
Highland finished second as a team with a score of 313 to Madison’s 304. That was enough to qualify the Rams for the state tournament.
The Highland girls couldn’t quite follow suit, shooting 395 and finishing third behind Madison and Thunder Ridge.
The Rams did have one individual state qualifier in Lilly Merrill, who tied for second with an 88, three shots behind Madison’s Megan Quinton.
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Century’s Sofia Lipiello and Lauren Aasand finished first and second to lead the Diamondbacks to a state-tournament berth.
With scores of 80 and 86, respectively, Lipiello and Aasand easily took two of the three individual state qualifying berths up for grabs.
Pocatello’s Jessica Orr was the third individual qualifier, shooting an 88. That trio and Century’s Ariana Long (93) were the only golfers to break 100.
With a score of 368, Century easily won the team title, beating second-place Pocatello by nearly 100 strokes.
Century’s Kade Anderson shot 76 to win the boys tournament, helping the Diamondbacks hold off Preston by just two shots, 345 to 347.
Despite falling just short as a team, Preston had two of the three individual state qualifiers, with Jackson Porter shooting 77 and Ethan Pearson 80 to finish second and third behind Anderson.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Preston Golf Club, Snake River’s Noah Watt outdueled American Falls’ Logan Mills to win the 3A District 5 title.
Watt shot 74 to Mills’ 75, taking the win when he parred the 18th and Mills bogeyed. They both qualified for the state tournament, which takes the top two finishers.
Snake River easily won the team title with a score of 354 to American Falls’ 393, giving the Panthers the district’s only spot to the team state tournament.
The girls district title also came down to the wire, with Marsh Valley’s Mallory Davids beating Snake River’s Saydee Brewer in a one-hole playoff. The two both shot 104 over 18 holes, well ahead of everyone else in the field.
Marsh Valley won the team title over Snake River, 480 to 496.
BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
PRESTON 3, CENTURY 2
At Preston, Braden Hess’ walkoff hit kept Preston’s season alive and eliminated Century.
On the first pitch of his at bat, Hess singled home Damon Winn, who had tripled, to give the Indians the win.
That came just after Century tied the game at 2-2 on Gabe Grimmett’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Tate Greene threw 6 1/3 strong innings for Preston, giving up three hits and one walk and striking out seven.
Gunner Trulson matched him for four innings for Century before giving way to Elias Blackhawk, who threw two scoreless innings before Preston won it in the seventh.
Winn had two hits for Preston, as did Tyler Schell for Century.
Preston (11-14) plays Pocatello at Halliwell Park on Thursday. Century’s season ended with a 5-19-1 record.
Century 100 000 1 — 2 4 2
Preston 011 000 1 — 3 6 2
Century — LP: Elias Blackhawk.
Preston — WP: Justin Inglet. 2B: Ashton Madsen. 3B: Damon Winn
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 5, SODA SPRINGS 1
At Malad, Bear Lake’s Ethan George threw a four-hitter, lifting the Bears to a win in the opening game of the 2A District 5 tournament.
“He pitched really well, kept them off balance,” Bear Lake coach Craig Culver said. “That was probably the best defensive game we’ve played this year, so it was good. We’ve gotten outside the last couple weeks, and it showed. We’ve been getting better.”
George struck out four and gave up a single run in the fourth inning.
Owen Teuscher doubled and drove in two for the Bears.
Bear Lake (4-13-2) and Soda Springs (6-11) play again Tuesday at Malad.
BEAR LAKE 5, SODA SPRINGS 1
Bear Lake 201 011 0 — 5 11 0
Soda Springs 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Bear Lake — WP: Ethan George. 2B: O. Teuscher, T. Neal, R. Wallentine.
Soda Springs — LP: Dominic Gentry. 2B: Camden Bowan, Tugg Kapp.
MALAD 13, BEAR LAKE 1 (5)
At Malad, Grady Combs had four hits, including two doubles, and threw a five-inning complete game as the Dragons put themselves in the driver’s seat of the 2A District 5 tournament.
Tanner Olsen backed Combs with three hits, driving in two. Malad scored nine runs in the first two innings, putting the game out of reach early.
The Dragons (18-3) host the winner of Tuesday’s early Bear Lake-Soda Springs game. The second game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 14, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
MARSH VALLEY 3, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles forced a winner-take-all game for the district title, stomping American Falls before avenging an earlier loss to Snake River.
Libbie Larsen drove in five runs and threw a five-inning complete game in the opener, which ended American Falls’ season.
Larsen came back with seven more innings of two-run ball against Snake River, striking out eight.
The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the third to give her all the support she needed.
The two teams play again at Marsh Valley on Tuesday, with the winner clinching the district title and booking a spot at the state tournament. The loser will have to win a play-in game to get to state.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
MALAD 11, WEST SIDE 0 (5)
BEAR LAKE 8, SODA SPRINGS 5
At Malad, the two top seeds won their opening games in the 2A District 5 tournament.
Riley Dorius struck out nine in five innings against West Side, allowing two hits. Shaelie Ketchell homered and drove in four for the Dragons.
Hailey Humpherys threw a complete game for Bear Lake, striking out nine and working around 12 Cardinals hits to pick up the win.
Humpherys also had three hits, and Alexis Coombs homered for the Bears.
Jaycee Leissring had four hits, including a homer, for Soda Springs.
Malad and Bear Lake will face off in the winner’s bracket on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Malad, with Soda Springs hosting West Side in a loser-out game at the same time.