BASEBALL
MARSH VALLEY 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0
At Sugar-Salem, Stanton Howell was dominant in a no-hitter for Marsh Valley.
Howell threw all seven innings, striking out 13. One walk and two Marsh Valley errors kept him from a perfect game.
The Eagles needed every bit of his brilliance in a pitcher’s duel, as they scraped out single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
James Bodily and Braxton Foster drove in runs for Marsh Valley.
The Eagles (19-0, 2-0 3A District 5) host Century on Wednesday.
Marsh Valley 010 110 0 — 3 6 2
Sugar-Salem 000 000 0 — 0 0 6
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell.
Sugar-Salem — LP: Nelson.
SKYLINE 3, HIGHLAND 0
At Highland, the Rams couldn’t figure out Skyline’s pitching.
Luke Davis had two hits in the leadoff spot, while Zach Blad singled and walked. They represented four of Highland’s five baserunners on the day.
That wasted a good outing from Highland starter Trem Tolman, who gave up seven hits and two walks in a complete game, striking out five.
Only one of the three runs Tolman allowed was earned.
Highland (15-6) hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Skyline 010 020 0 — 3 7 0
Highland 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Highland — LP: Trem Tolman.
SHELLEY 15, CENTURY 6
At Shelley, the hosts scored 11 runs in the last three innings to run away from Century.
Tyler Schell doubled twice to help the Diamondbacks to a 6-4 lead after the top of the fourth, but the Russets scored six in the bottom of the inning and rolled from there.
Century (5-14-1) hosts Rigby on Monday.
Century 221 100 0 — 6 7 6
Shelley 220 623 x — 15 13 4
Century — LP: Ben Cook. 2B: Jett Anderson, Austin Ebarb, Tyler Schell 2.
TWIN FALLS 12, PRESTON 0 (5)
TWIN FALLS 14, PRESTON 0 (5)
At Twin Falls, Preston struggled in two shutout losses.
The Indians had just four hits combined in the two games and, although three of the four went for extra bases, couldn’t scratch across a run.
Preston (9-9) hosts Pocatello on Wednesday.
Preston 000 00 — 0 2 3
Twin Falls 425 1x — 12 12 1
Preston — LP: Chayse Oxborrow. 2B: Trevyn Hadley.
Twin Falls — WP: Calvry Leiser. 2B: Luke Moon. 3B: Jace Mahlke.
Preston 000 00 — 0 2 3
Twin Falls 014 9x — 14 16 0
Preston — LP: Tate Greene. 2B: Emery Thorson. 3B: Chayse Oxborrow.
Twin Falls — WP: Luke Moon. 2B: Calvry Leiser, Tyler Horner 2, Jace Mahlke 2. 3B: Tai Walker. HR: Tyler Horner.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 12, UNION (UT) 1 (5)
HIGHLAND 11, SKYVIEW (UT) 0 (5)
HIGHLAND 11, GREEN CANYON (UT) 0 (6)
At Ridgeline (UT), Highland aces Marissa Mauger and Madi Vansickle dominated in three mercy-rule wins.
Mauger struck out four and gave up three hits in the first game against Union. The Rams backed her with a big start, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Kassia Shokes doubled and drove in three.
Vansickle was just as good in the second game, striking out seven and allowing two hits against Skyview. Jenna Kearns and Pacia Burrup each had three hits for Highland in Game 2, with Kearns scoring three times and Burrup driving in three.
Mauger came back for Game 3 and continued the run of excellence, striking out 10 and allowing three hits in six innings against Green Canyon. On the day, Highland’s pitchers walked two batters and allowed six hits in 16 innings.
Billie Nate had three hits and drove in two in the nightcap for the Rams.
Highland (14-4) plays at Pocatello on Tuesday.
Union 001 00 — 1 3 3
Highland 714 0x — 12 8 0
Union — LP: Chloe Anand. 3B: London Lamb.
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Rylie Glenn, Emily Kendall, Kassia Shokes, Madi Vansickle, Tayga Young.
Highland 222 41 — 11 11 0
Skyview 000 00 — 0 2 3
Highland — WP: Madi Vansickle. 2B: Jenna Kearns 2, Kassia Shokes. 3B: Vansickle.
Skyview — LP: Cambna Davis.
Green Canyon 000 000 — 0 1 9
Highland 122 213 — 11 12 0
Green Canyon — LP: Rylee Ericson.
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Madi Vansickle.
TWIN FALLS 8, PRESTON 5
TWIN FALLS 12, PRESTON 2 (5)
At Preston, late scoring outbursts by Twin Falls cost the Indians in both ends of a doubleheader.
Preston led 5-4 heading into the seventh in the first game, but Twin Falls put up four runs in the final inning to take the win.
Rorie Hansen doubled, homered and drove in two in the loss.
The second game was more of the same, despite the lopsided score. Twin Falls put up 10 runs in the top of the fifth to not only break a 2-2 tie, but doom Preston to a mercy-rule loss.
Kendall Keller and Dru Despain had the only two hits for Preston, with Keller adding an RBI.
Preston (7-7) plays at Blackfoot on Thursday.
Twin Falls 001 030 4 — 8 16 0
Preston 104 000 0 — 5 9 1
Twin Falls — WP: Hannah Holcomb. 2B: Casie McKechie, Sydney Lund, Brinley Iverson. 3B: Holcomb.
Preston — LP: Jaycee Larson. 2B: Charly Bair, Vanessa Griffeth, Rorie Hansen. 3B: Megan Johnson. HR: Hansen.
Twin Falls 011 0(10) — 12 16 1
Preston 010 10 — 2 2 0
Twin Falls — WP: Hannah Holcomb. 2B: Regan Rex, Sydney Lund. 3B: Brinley Iverson, Brinley Solosabal. HR: Rex, Casie McKechie, Lund.
Preston — LP: Charly Bair.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, MARSH VALLEY 6 (6)
At Sugar-Salem, the Diggers’ bats were hot in their 16-6 win over Marsh Valley.
The Eagles managed nine hits and a trio of walks but left a half-dozen on base in their loss. Regardless, a quartet of Marsh Valley players — Taya Whitworth, Ellee Anderson, Libbie Larsen and Brooklyn Smith — tallied two hits.
In 4.1 innings of relief, Larsen struck out seven while surrendering just one earned run.
Marsh Valley (8-5, 2-0 3A District 5) hosts American Falls on Friday.
Marsh Valley 000 042 — 6 9 5
Sugar-Salem 162 133 — 16 13 2
Marsh Valley — LP: Shelby Schafren. 2B: Ellee Anderson, Brooklyn Smith, Taya Whitworth.
Sugar-Salem — WP: Pocock. HR: Chambers, Bennion. 3B: Sanderson. 2B: Bennion, Bradshaw.