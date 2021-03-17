SOFTBALL
SNAKE RIVER 11, WEST SIDE 1 (5)
At Snake River, the Panthers came out firing in their first game of the season, run-ruling West Side 11-1 in five innings.
As Snake River coach Kay Martin said, the Panthers tied their 1-0 mark from last season.
“We had a really good team last year. We had a perfect season of one game,” Martin joked. “It’s hard to come in with a year of inexperience. We’re a year behind where we should be with these players.”
Snake River scored seven runs in the game’s first two innings to really gain control of the contest. Halle Leavitt and Caselie Howell both smacked triples. 2B: Lydsie Larsen and Ellie Thomas each had a double.
Larsen’s perfomance, though, was the highlight of the game. The Panthers’ lone senior allowed just one hit and one run in five innings of work, walking a half-dozen while striking out 15.
“We made several mental errors but kudos to Lydsie Larsen, she struck our 15 batters in five innings,” Martin said. “She’s been my pitcher for several years. She throws hard, hitting the 60-mph mark. She’s not afraid of hard work and that’s a good thing.
Snake River (1-0) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday.
West Side plays at Malad on Wednesday.
West Side 000 01X X — 1 1 4
Snake River 340 4XX X — 11 10 1
West Side — LP: Jensen.
Snake River — WP: Lydsie Larsen. 3B Halle Leavitt, Caselie Howell. 2B: Lydsie Larsen, Ellie Thomas.
BEAR LAKE 4, FIRTH 1
At Firth, Bear Lake got a 4-1 in its first game in over a year,
“We haven’t been on dirt and grass until today,” Bear Lake coach Jared Hiller said. “It was great to get out there and play some softball. We still have a foot-and-a-half to two feet of snow on our field.”
Bear Lake didn’t have the greatest offensive display, but perhaps that’s to be expected after a preseason absent of live pitching. It didn’t make a big difference on Wednesday, not with senior Hailey Humpherys in the circle.
The Bear Lake three-sport star threw all seven innings without allowing an earned run.
“She is consistent,” Hiller said. “She doesn’t throw a lot of balls and she has a lot of movement and speed, she threw right by girls today.”
Bear Lake (1-0) plays a doubleheader at Wendell on Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 16, AMERICAN FALLS 5 (6)
At American Falls, the Beavers struggled early and fell 16-5 to South Fremont.
“It was our third game. We had to cancel our last game because our field wasn’t ready.”
“It is a fairly young team. Our biggest thing is we have been improving every game, which is a big thing,” American Falls coach Eric Morris said.
Vivica Nappo pitched the entire six innings for the Beavers and though the numbers don’t look fantastic, Morris knows it wasn’t all on Nappo.
“Right now, our errors are what are killing us,” he said of AF’s 10 errors. “Once we clean that up, I think we’ll be a very good team that can surprise some people.”
American Falls (0-3) hosts Wendell on Friday
South Fremont 326 104 X — 16 18 0
American Falls 103 001 X — 5 7 10
American Falls — LP: Vivica Nappo. 3B: Emma Fowler. 2B: Nappo.
IDAHO FALLS 4, BLACKFOOT 2
At Blackfoot, the Broncos fell to Idaho Falls 4-2 in its second game of the season.
After IF scored 4 runs in the top of the fourth to break the scoreless affair, Blackfoot scored a pair in the bottom half but couldn’t rally again.
Blackfoot (0-2) plays three Utah teams in a tournament on Friday.
Idaho Falls 000 400 0 — 4 7 0
Blackfoot 000 200 0 — 2 5 1
Idaho Falls: WP: Alex Carr.
BASEBALL
SOUTH FREMONT 18, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (6)
At American Falls, the Beavers struggled on Wednesday and fell 18-1 to South Fremont.
The game really came down to two frames. South Fremont put up a half-dozen runs in the fourth then added 10 in the sixth. It was a bit of role-reversal for what has been a very good American Falls’ offense this year.
Starter Josh Smith threw three innings and only allowed one earned run while Isaac Avalos provided the Beavers’ only extra-base hit with a double.
American Falls (2-3) plays at Soda Springs on Wed. March 31.
South Fremont 002 60(10) X — 18 13 0
American Falls 000 010 X — 1 6 3
South Fremont — WP: Bridger Erickson. HR: Carter Yancey. 2B: Peyson Yancey, Kaimen Peebles.
American Falls — LP: Josh Smith. 2B Isaac Avalos.