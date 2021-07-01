Garett Keller Rebels

Pocatello Rebels pitcher Garett Keller throws during a game against Malad earlier this season at Halliwell Park.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

SINGLE-A

POCATELLO REBELS 18, UV BLACK 4 (5)

POCATELLO REBELS 5, SPRING CREEK 1 (6)

At South Fremont HS, the Rebels swept their first day of action at the SF Tournament, beating UV Black 18-4 before grabbing a 5-1 win over Spring Creek.

Kudter Stucki – who jacked a home run – and Kache Stucki combined to go 6 for 6 in the opener while driving in a half-dozen runs.

In the finale, Kache Stucki tossed five innings and gave up a quartet of hits and an earned run while fanning seven. Alex Romriell tallied a pair of hits while Nick Ouranda had two RBIs.

The Rebels (16-12) continue play in the South Fremont Tournament with games against Shelly and UV Red on Friday.

POCATELLO REBELS 18, UV BLACK 4 (5)

Pocatello 345 51 — 18 13 1

UV Black 110 20 — 4 5 9

Pocatello — WP: Kannon Kunz. HR: Kudter Stucki. 2B: Kache Stucki.

UV Black — LP: B. Mortensen.

POCATELLO REBELS 5, SPRING CREEK 1 (6)

Pocatello 200 012 — 5 9 2

Spring Creek 000 001 — 1 4 2

Pocatello — WP: Kache Stucki.

MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (5)

At South Fremont, Marsh Valley cruised to a 12-2 win over South Fremont beyond a stellar performance from Payton Howe.

Howe pitched a three-hitter over five innings, giving up only a pair of earned runs while striking out seven. To help his own cause, Howe belted a two-run home run in the fifth.

Stanton and Karter Howell both had a double and combined for a quartet of RBIs.

Marsh Valley (18-1-2) will continue play Friday in the South Fremont Tournament.

MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (5)

Marsh Valley 002 37 — 12 8 1

South Fremont 101 00 — 2 3 5

Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. HR: Payton Howe. 2B: Karter Howell, Stanton Howell.

South Fremont — LP: Gainer. 3B: Kostal (2).

DOUBLE-A

RENO 4, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1

In Twin Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels only managed two hits and fell 4-1 to Reno in the first day of the Twin Falls Tournament.

The Runnin’ Rebels reached base just four times while striking out eight times as a team. Though he got the loss, pitcher Brody Burch was really good on the mound.

The Poky ace threw a complete-game, surrendering just one earned run and a half-dozen hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The Runnin’ Rebels continue play in the Twin Falls Tournament with a game against Walla Walla at CSI Friday at 2:30 p.m.

RENO 4, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1

Reno 030 010 0 — 4 6 0

Pocatello 010 000 0 — 1 2 2

Reno — WP: Cal Scolari. 2B: Sam Kane.

Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch.