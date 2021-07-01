SINGLE-A
POCATELLO REBELS 18, UV BLACK 4 (5)
POCATELLO REBELS 5, SPRING CREEK 1 (6)
At South Fremont HS, the Rebels swept their first day of action at the SF Tournament, beating UV Black 18-4 before grabbing a 5-1 win over Spring Creek.
Kudter Stucki – who jacked a home run – and Kache Stucki combined to go 6 for 6 in the opener while driving in a half-dozen runs.
In the finale, Kache Stucki tossed five innings and gave up a quartet of hits and an earned run while fanning seven. Alex Romriell tallied a pair of hits while Nick Ouranda had two RBIs.
The Rebels (16-12) continue play in the South Fremont Tournament with games against Shelly and UV Red on Friday.
Pocatello 345 51 — 18 13 1
UV Black 110 20 — 4 5 9
Pocatello — WP: Kannon Kunz. HR: Kudter Stucki. 2B: Kache Stucki.
UV Black — LP: B. Mortensen.
Pocatello 200 012 — 5 9 2
Spring Creek 000 001 — 1 4 2
Pocatello — WP: Kache Stucki.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 2 (5)
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley cruised to a 12-2 win over South Fremont beyond a stellar performance from Payton Howe.
Howe pitched a three-hitter over five innings, giving up only a pair of earned runs while striking out seven. To help his own cause, Howe belted a two-run home run in the fifth.
Stanton and Karter Howell both had a double and combined for a quartet of RBIs.
Marsh Valley (18-1-2) will continue play Friday in the South Fremont Tournament.
Marsh Valley 002 37 — 12 8 1
South Fremont 101 00 — 2 3 5
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. HR: Payton Howe. 2B: Karter Howell, Stanton Howell.
South Fremont — LP: Gainer. 3B: Kostal (2).
DOUBLE-A
RENO 4, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 1
In Twin Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels only managed two hits and fell 4-1 to Reno in the first day of the Twin Falls Tournament.
The Runnin’ Rebels reached base just four times while striking out eight times as a team. Though he got the loss, pitcher Brody Burch was really good on the mound.
The Poky ace threw a complete-game, surrendering just one earned run and a half-dozen hits and didn’t walk a batter.
The Runnin’ Rebels continue play in the Twin Falls Tournament with a game against Walla Walla at CSI Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Reno 030 010 0 — 4 6 0
Pocatello 010 000 0 — 1 2 2
Reno — WP: Cal Scolari. 2B: Sam Kane.
Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch.