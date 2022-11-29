You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to notice what’s new about this Pocatello basketball team. You only need two eyes. His name is Gage Ontiveros, a 6-foot-10 junior who towers over opponents like an oak tree, a Burley transfer whose family moved to the Gate City ahead of this school year.

In a 74-45 season-opening win over Burley Tuesday night, the Thunder enjoyed every bit of their new center. Ontiveros tallied 16 points, laying in easy baskets around the rim and sticking back misses from his teammates. It all looked alarmingly easy. “I try to make it easy,” Ontiveros said.

Julian Bowie 3

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie puts up a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s game against Burley.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.