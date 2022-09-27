HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/27: Poky girls top Preston, Blackfoot boys beat Madison By JOURNAL STAFF Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello junior Elle Hokanson kicks a ball downfield last week against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS SOCCERHighland 4, Century 0The Rams improve to 10-2-2, while the Diamondbacks drop to 6-6. Pocatello 3, Preston 0The Thunder move to 9-3 (4-0 conference) and the Indians move to 1-13 (0-4 conference).BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot 3, Madison 1The Broncos got goals from Michael Hammond, who scored the match’s only first-half goal, plus Spencer Cook and Javien Ballestros. Madison tacked on a goal with about 15 minutes to play.With the win, Blackfoot improves to 7-2.Pocatello 4, Preston 1The Thunder improve to 5-3 (1-2 conference), while the Indians move to 5-7 (0-2 conference). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blackfoot Preston Madison Sport Thunder Goal Boy Michael Hammond Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
