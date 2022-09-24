HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS Scores 9/24: Highland boys edged by Madison, Poky XC finishes well JOURNAL STAFF Sep 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland junior Luke Roth fights for position during Saturday’s match against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERMadison 1, Highland 0The Bobcats scored on a penalty kick. The Rams fall to 4-7 on the year. GIRLS SOCCERHighland 4, Madison 1The Rams improve to 9-2-2.Skyline 3, Century 1The Diamondbacks move to 6-4.CROSS COUNTRYBob Firman Invitational5,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec1 A-L1. Highland (38), 2. Idaho Falls (64), 3. Coeur d'Alene (85), 4. Carbon (100), 5. Boise (166)Individuals4. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 19:16.7.... 7. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 19:59.15,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec2 M-Z1. Skyridge (83), 2. Thunder Ridge (102), 3. Pocatello (145), 4. Rigby (158), 5. Ridgeline (167)Individuals3. Bailey Bird (18:36)... 6. Hailey Renzello (19:21)... 6. Russell Peck (16:22)VOLLEYBALLHighland takes second at Rocky Mountain Invite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Ram Madison Zoology Football Sport Soccer Penalty Kick Bobcat Boys Invitational Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters