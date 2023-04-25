Miah Lusk Poky

Pocatello pitcher Miah Lusk fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against Highland.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BASEBALLHighland 7, Rigby 3

Colt Durham registered three hits, Drew Hymas added two and thanks to a steady stream of scoring, the Rams dispatched the Trojans with little trouble. Hymas tossed all seven innings on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits, striking out six and walking none.

 

