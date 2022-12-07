HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/7: Highland wrestling tops Poky, Century girls fall to Madison JOURNAL STAFF Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Action at Wednesday's Highland/Poky/Skyline tri in Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Poky/Skyline tri in Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Poky/Skyline tri in Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Poky/Skyline tri in Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Action at Wednesday's Highland/Poky/Skyline tri in Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WRESTLINGHighland 55, Pocatello 27Pocatello 60, Skyline 27 Highland 64, Skyline 24BOYS BASKETBALLBurley 54, Century 46Luke Pattanja scored 20 for the Diamondbacks, who visit Logan (Utah) on Friday.Bear Lake 59, North Fremont 51Marsh Valley 52, West Side 38GIRLS BASKETBALLMadison 44, Century 34Shelley 54, Blackfoot 46Espi Vergara posted 21 points for the Broncos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Wrestling Sport Luke Pattanja Logan Basketball Girl Utah Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction Idaho cops seek car seen near site where 4 students killed Mountain America Center welcomes 20,000 people during opening week EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas Pocatello City Council approves using some stimulus money for extra pay for city employees McAteer, Robert (Barber Bob) No fouls in the driveway for Bengal disruptor Spink Pocatello Electric hosting 120-year anniversary celebration Dec. 15 Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
