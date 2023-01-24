HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/24: Highland girls fall to Thunder Ridge, Grace Lutheran teams earn sweep JOURNAL STAFF Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland senior Khalia Pongah tries to drive by Thunder Ridge defender Marley Spencer during Tuesday's game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLGrace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39On the Royals’ senior night, Ben Hess posted 21 points and Matt Moretti followed with 13, helping their team win its fifth game in six tries.Grace 66, Malad 34 Grizzlies improve to 13-3.Watersprings 57, North Gem 27Cowboys fall to 6-11.GIRLS BASKETBALLThunder Ridge 65, Highland 38Aubrey Youngker scored 11 points for the Rams.Grace Lutheran 34, Sho-Ban 31Kirsten Krause totaled 17 points for the Royals.Snake River 57, South Fremont 36Panthers win their eighth straight game, moving to 17-3 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grace Lutheran Team Sport Game Highland Basketball Ben Hess Grizzly Girl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
