Khalia Pongah Highland

Highland senior Khalia Pongah tries to drive by Thunder Ridge defender Marley Spencer during Tuesday's game.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALLGrace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39

On the Royals’ senior night, Ben Hess posted 21 points and Matt Moretti followed with 13, helping their team win its fifth game in six tries.

 

