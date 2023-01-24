Highland might have shocked a soothsayer with the way it started Tuesday’s game. The Rams didn’t just look like a match for unbeaten powerhouse Thunder Ridge. They looked like the better team. They were limiting turnovers, getting easy baskets at the rim and perhaps, most importantly, playing the game at their pace.
“I just told my kids, where was this all year?” Callen said. “They looked really good out there.”
For some 30 minutes, Highland looked capable of pulling an upset that would reverberate throughout the area, the kind of win that shocks the opponent and sets up the victors for wins in the weeks to come. That’s the thing about playing Thunder Ridge, though: The margins of victory are about as wide as printer paper. To beat them, you have to play a perfect game.
That became clear in Highland’s 65-38 loss Thursday night. The Rams took a two-point lead into the second quarter. They trailed by just seven at halftime. That’s when the wheels fell off. The Titans won the third frame 18-6, and by then, they had transformed the fourth quarter into garbage time.
That left Callen with the challenge of squaring two realities: Her team played exceptionally well for two quarters, giving perhaps the state’s best team a good game for 16 minutes, only to watch its upset bid fall apart in the next two quarters. What do you make of such drastically different halves?
“Our problem was we were turning the ball over, which led to fastbreaks, and that’s what they do. That's what they hang their hat on,” Callen said. “And then they executed well. They're a great team. I mean, they're not number one in the state for no reason.”
In some ways, there’s no shame in losing to Thunder Ridge. All 20 of the Titans’ opponents have met the same fate this winter. For Highland, that makes this loss less about the game and more about the ones that have surrounded it, the circumstances around this season and how the Rams go up from here.
There’s nowhere else for Highland to go — at least Callen hopes not. Playing in a stacked 5A District 5/6 conference, the Rams have gone 5-14 and 0-5 in district play. This was their sixth straight loss. With just three seniors on the roster — more on them in a bit — they’ve struggled to adapt to playing in such a difficult conference, and there’s even been a learning curve for Callen, who took over as head coach just last season. Consider that Rams team rostered six seniors, who Callen estimated collected .500 records over their collective careers, and you realize the challenge facing this program.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting the kids to buy in and trust in the process that it is going to take a couple of years,” Callen said. “No team is turned around in one year. No program goes from .500 to winning 80% of the time. It takes time. And we have a great conference. I mean, our conference just got better from last year. There was no droppage. Everybody just got better. We have kids coming up the ranks. So Highland is going to continue to get better as these kids come in — as long as people keep buying them to what we're trying to do.”
This season, that has meant getting the most out of the team’s three seniors: Khalia Pongah, Aubrey Younker and Megan Mickelsen. All three scored in Thursday’s game. Younker totaled 11 points, including nine in the first quarter during the Rams’ early surge. Pongah nailed a late triple and Mickelsen scored in the second frame.
Callen hasn’t coached them their entire careers — so it goes when you’re only a second-year head coach — but even in that short time, she’s seen them develop and contribute to winning. There’s a chance they have now played their final home games. That will come down to Highland’s regular-season finale, a road matchup with Madison set for Thursday night, and how the district tournament seeding shakes out.
What’s certain is this: Even in this trying season, the trio of seniors has done their best to pave the way for what Callen hopes is a sunnier future.
“They're extremely coachable. They're kids that when I say something, they respond immediately, and they work hard,” Callen said. “As a coach, that's invaluable, especially as you're rebuilding a program. If you have seniors that are willing to be coached and willing to listen and be humble, under the circumstances that we are, that's what's gonna build a program — those type of kids, that people can look up to you.”
