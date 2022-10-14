HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS FB scores 10/14: Snake River blanks AF, Highland hangs on for win over Madison JOURNAL STAFF Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snake River quarterback Danny Wray winds up for a throw during Friday's game against American Falls. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLHighland 28, Madison 22Pocatello 41, Preston 21 Snake River 42, American Falls 0Blackfoot 44, Idaho Falls 14West Side 22, Aberdeen 8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Snake River Highland American Football Sport Hydrography School Fb Hs Football Madison Win Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved LDS church buildings damaged by vandalism in Pocatello East Idaho man killed while fighting for Ukraine Local man sentenced to probation for causing multi-vehicle wreck while driving drunk with two children in car She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven? Police: Local man arrested after boasting about assault on social media I-86/I-15 interchange construction in full swing Preparedness fair set for Saturday in Pocatello Behind stellar game from Bradley Belnap, Marsh Valley upsets South Fremont, 41-21 Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.