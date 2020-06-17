BLACKFOOT – With Wednesday morning’s performance, the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals reached the midway point of the 2020 run to a state championship for hundreds of young cowboys and cowgirls.
The events have so far been ultra-competitive, with fast times and good scores in the dozen or so events being conducted.
Every single event is up for grabs at the midway point, with two performances left on Thursday that will go a long way towards determining the short go-round participants on Friday, as well as the eventual champions.
In bareback riding, Darien Johnson has the highest-scoring ride of the rodeo thus far, as he posted a 74 to grab the top spot as the event heads into the second go-round. Cooper Cooke also posted a nice score in Wednesday morning’s performance with a 70 to hold second, while Kelby Schneiter used a 69 on Tuesday night to claim the third spot in the standings. Ten of the 12 riders had posted qualifying scores through Wednesday morning.
In pole bending, Sugar City’s Macey Fillmore leads the pack with a good run of 21.632 posted on Tuesday evening. McKinsey Torres of District 4 showed that she will be a force to be reckoned with, as she recorded the second-fastest time of the event on Wednesday in a very wet arena. Her time of 21.808 was posted to the delight of the District 4 fans.
In steer wrestling, it was the fast time of Lan Larison in the second performance on Tuesday night that vaulted him to the top. Larison had no trouble in posting a 5.66 time to show that he may well be the one to beat in this tough event. In second is Riggin Smith with a time of 5.72 seconds and third is Dustin Thompson, who posted a 5.9-second run.
Goat tying is proving to be no different than any other year. Holding down the top spot after the first go-round is Kendall Williams, who posted a time of 8.59 in the second performance, but with all the times very fast, it will only take a slight mistake to close the gap with the other performers. In second is Tymber Burkey with a 9.07 and in third is Shada Edwards with a time of 9.11 seconds. Defending champion Laynee Gregersen is in the hunt with a time of 9.91.
Saddle bronc riding brought out the best as only four of the 11 riders have been able to post qualifying scores, led by Riggin Smith, Carson Bingham and Cooper Cooke, who are all tied at the top after 67-point rides. In fourth is Wyatt Lloyd with a 49, so it truly will be anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top.
In breakaway roping, the appropriately named Raegan Steed stormed to the top with a third-performance run of 2.36 seconds as six spots were claimed at the top with times of less than three seconds. In second is Lili Bell with a time of 2.58 seconds and third is Millie Greenwood with a time of 2.59 seconds.
Tie-down roping is always a tough event to call and this year will be no different. Waid Dalton leads the way with a 9.85 second time while Riggin Smith posted a time of 12.22 seconds and Tom Simpson of Malad posted a time of 13.70 to hold down third.
In barrel racing, Abby Nordstrom flew around the course in 17.708 seconds to claim the top spot, while Isabel Hyde was second with a time of 17.723, and Shae Risch was third with a time of 17.724.
One of the more popular events in recent years has been team roping. Leading the way is the team of Ally and Devon McDaniel, which posted a time of 7.74 seconds to lead this tough event. In second is Sylais York and Spencer Gordon with a time of 7.800 seconds. Ruger Hewitt and Logan Corta who posted a time of 7.96 seconds and are in third.
Leading the way in bull riding are Vernon Adams and Riley Barg, who each posted scores of 70, while third is Riley Barber with a score of 69.5. The second go-round should be plenty exciting as the riders try and get into the Short Go on Friday morning. A total of five riders have posted qualifying scores thus far, and there will be at least five more that give it their all trying to get to Friday’s round, which will ultimately determine the state champion.
The second go-round started on Wednesday night and will consist of that performance and the two performances scheduled for Thursday.