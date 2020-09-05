HIGHLAND 41, LOGAN (UT) 27
At Logan, Highland bounced back from last week's loss to Sky View (UT) by controlling the game against Logan.
Easton Durham, who replaced starting quarterback Jack Whitmer at halftime of last week's loss, started under center for the Rams.
Two Kaleb DeMuzio touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — helped put Highland up 24-7 at halftime.
DeMuzio ran for another score in the second half and Durham tossed a touchdown to Raimon Barela to cap Highland's scoring as Logan never got within single digits in the second half.
Highland (2-1) plays Century next week.
CENTURY 56, BONNEVILLE 0
At Century, it was a jubilee atmosphere as the Diamondbacks routed Bonneville.
"It was a wild night," Century coach Travis Hobson said. "We had homecoming, senior night and our first varsity game on campus all in one. We had lots of people walking away with happy looks on their faces, so that's good news for me. I think we had almost 600 yards of offense, so it was nice to get the monkey off our back and get a little confidence. Credit to the guys for executing the game plan."
Senior Emmett Holt snagged a touchdown pass on Century's first drive, and the Diamondbacks were off to the races from there.
"The ball was spread around really well," Hobson said. "The running backs had a great game, which means the offensive line had a great game. It was one of those games where things are going well. You look up at the scoreboard and it's Bob's your uncle, it's 20-0, what happened?"
Century (1-1) plays Highland next week.
WEST JEFFERSON 26, AMERICAN FALLS 22
At West Jefferson, American Falls fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and a fourth-quarter rally by the Beavers fell short.
"We got off to a slow start and we didn't finish a couple possessions early," American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth said. "Then we got going and made a game of it and couldn't quite get it at the end."
Taeson deBruijn ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns for American Falls, and Andrew Adkins led the Beavers in tackles.
American Falls (0-2) hosts Filer next week.
TETON 28, MARSH VALLEY 18
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles struggled early and couldn't turn it around in their first loss of the season.
"We just got off to a bad start, a slow start, and we dug ourselves into a hole," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "We struggled a little bit last year getting our boys ready to play in the first quarter and this was one of those nights. We just have to be better prepared to start the ballgame."
Marsh Valley tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but turned the ball over several times down the stretch to thwart those efforts.
Michael Belnap ran for 73 yards and a score for Marsh Valley.
The Eagles (2-1) play at West Side next week.
ABERDEEN 22, DECLO 12
At Aberdeen, the Tigers got the win in a matchup of hopeful 2A contenders.
Aberdeen led 8-0 at halftime, but Declo scored coming out of the break and then recovered an onside kick before driving for another score to go up 12-8.
But the Tigers scored twice more down the stretch to take it.
"It was a good game," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "A little bit of adversity, but the kids kept their composure and came back. It was a quality win right there, (Declo) is a good team. We're not real big this year, so we've been challenging our kids to play physical, and our first two outings, they've done a really good job. We're controlling the line of scrimmage pretty well."
Aberdeen (2-0) travels to South Fremont next week.
JACKSON HOLE (WY) 50, BEAR LAKE 21
At Bear Lake, the Bears fell back to .500 in blowout fashion against the out-of-state visitors.
"We just had some turnovers," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "It was a game at halftime. We dropped 11 balls, two or three of them would have been for touchdowns. (Jackson Hole) is a big, strong team."
Bear Lake (1-1) plays at Firth next week.
MALAD 29, RIRIE 0
At Ririe, the Dragons got their first win of the season with a shutout.
"We're starting to see some good things from the defense," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "That's the first shutout Malad's pitched in five years, that's why it was so exciting for us. We've always thought we can do some things offensively, but we've never really been able to pound our chest as a defensive team, and we've really been emphasizing that this year."
Quarterback Tom Simpson threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and had an interception for Malad.
The Dragons (1-1) host North Fremont next weekend.
FIRTH 48, SODA SPRINGS 0
After shutting out Ririe last week, Soda Springs saw the other side of the coin at Firth on Friday.
The Cardinals (1-1) host New Plymouth next Saturday.
OAKLEY 56, GRACE 12
At Grace, 1A DI power Oakley blew out the Grizzlies.
Grace (1-1) hosts Raft River next week.
CAMAS COUNTY 16, NORTH GEM 14
At North Gem, the Cowboys suffered their second-straight nailbiting loss after losing to Grace last week in a game that was 8-6 until the final minute.
On Friday, North Gem led until a late touchdown and 2-point conversion gave Camas County the lead.
The Cowboys then drove to the Mushers' 25-yard line before losing a fumble to end it.
Bridger Hatch ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns for North Gem (0-2), which hosts Lighthouse Christian next week.
ROCKLAND 64, HANSEN 28
At Rockland, the Bulldogs tore up Hansen's defense behind 420 total yards and nine touchdowns from quarterback Braden Permann.
Permann finished 18 for 28 passing for 301 yards, six touchdowns and an interception, and added 119 yards and three scores on the ground.
Wes Matthews was the receiving star with six catches for 179 yards and three scores, while Wyatt Hendricksen had three sacks on defense. The Bulldogs were up 58-20 after three quarters.
"The boys played great offensively," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "Defensively, we're getting a little better tackling, we just need to make that first tackle. We're just right where we need to be on offense. The kids are playing really good and we're just rolling along."
Rockland (2-0) plays at Murtaugh next week.
Individual stats
Passing — Highland: Easton Durham 18-24-203-2-0, Jack Whitmer 5-10-113-0-0.
Rushing — Highland: Kaleb DeMuzio 21-186-3, Jaxson Shuman 3-24, Durham 4-6, Whitmer 3-1, Eli Parrish 5-0.
Receiving — Highland: Raimon Barela 3-114-1, Shuman 9-103, DeMuzio 5-42, Durham 3-21, Parrish 2-18, Mason Mickelsen 1-18.
WEST JEFFERSON 26, AMERICAN FALLS 22
American Falls 0 0 8 14 — 22
West Jefferson 14 0 6 6 — 26
Scoring summary
First quarter
WJ — 14 run (conversion failed)
WJ — 10 run (run good)
Third quarter
AF — Taeson deBruijn 2 run (Tanner Hansen run)
WJ — 1 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
AF — deBruijn 10 run (deBruijn run)
WJ — 30 pass (conversion failed)
AF — deBruijn 2 run (run failed)
Individual stats
Passing — American Falls: Paddy Harwood 7-11-135-0-1.
Rushing — American Falls: Andrew Adkins 18-66, deBruijn 16-73-3, Hansen 12-66, Wrendon Osborne 3-6.
Receiving — American Falls: Jeremy Henesh 3-60, deBruijn 2-46, Adkins 1-20, Tanner Hartley 1-9.
TETON 28, MARSH VALLEY 18
Teton 14 14 0 0 — 28
Marsh Valley 0 6 6 6 — 18
Individual stats
Passing — Marsh Valley: Hunter Roche 4-12-77-0-1. Bradley Belnap 3-6-29-0-1.
Rushing — Marsh Valley: Michael Belnap 12-73-1. Roche 8-29. B. Belnap 3-29. Caden Goodworth 1-19. Payton Howe 4-8. Kellen Belnap 2-4. Dylan Driessen 2-1-1.
Receiving — Marsh Valley: Cody Hansen 2-47. M. Belnap 2-18. Howe 1-17. Tyler Fuller 1-13. Goodworth 1-11.
CAMAS COUNTY 16, NORTH GEM 14
Second quarter
NG — Bridger Hatch 38 run (pass good)
Third quarter
NG — Hatch 48 run (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — North Gem: Hatch 3-5-55-0-0.
Rushing — North Gem: Hatch 20-159-2. Chayce Low 6-59. Brett Yost 4-19. Austin Lloyd 2-2. Trent Irick 0-0.
Receiving — North Gem: Brett Freeman 2-46. Low 1-9.
ROCKLAND 64, HANSEN 28
Hansen 12 8 0 8 — 28
Rockland 24 20 14 6 — 64
First quarter
RL — Braden Permann 21 run (run good)
RL — Wes Matthews 36 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
RL — Braden Permann 27 run (pass good)
Second quarter
RL — Wes Matthews 33 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
RL — Teague Matthews 2 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
RL — Braden Permann 30 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
RL — Teague Matthews 32 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
RL — Levi Farr 11 pass from Braden Permann (pass good)
Fourth quarter
RL — Wes Matthews 60 pass from Braden Permann (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — Rockland: Braden Permann 18-28-301-6-1.
Rushing — Rockland: Braden Permann 8-119-3. Garrett Hendricksen 3-27. Brigham Permann 6-29. Cody Woodworth 2-8. Gavin Permann 1-4. Dylan Merritt 2-20.
Receiving — Rockland: Teague Matthews 7-85-2. Levi Farr 4-34-1. Wes Matthews 6-179-3. Brigham Permann 1-3.