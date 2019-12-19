The Marsh Valley High School varsity boys basketball team traveled to the Fred Meyer superstore in Pocatello on Wednesday to collect gifts for less fortunate students in the Marsh Valley School District. Marsh Valley players pictured from left to right: Micheal Davis, Dane Wissenbach, Bracken Howell, Hunter Roche, Karter Howell, Cody Hansen, Hunter Argyle, Brock Bennett and Dalton Egley.