Marsh Valley High School varsity boys basketball players filed into Pocatello’s Fred Meyer superstore on Wednesday evening with a goal of giving.
They spent around two hours gathering gifts for the less fortunate among the Marsh Valley School District student base.
It has been an annual Christmas tradition by the Marsh Valley boys varsity basketball team for as long as Jason Brower has been its head coach, which is 14 years.
“It’s kind of a promise we made to each other as players and coaches,” Brower said. “We call it commitment to life and we try to not only focus on basketball and being good basketball players, but obviously we want these individuals to grow up to be good people in the community and be aware of those around them.”
Brower said the project is funded from money raised by his basketball team and Marsh Valley Middle School, where Brower is principal. For example, a portion of the funds earned from Marsh Valley High School basketball camps and basketball tournaments go into the Christmas gift fund.
On Wednesday, Brower broke his team into groups, gave them Christmas lists from the less fortunate students and sent his players into the aisles of Fred Meyer to use the money for the benevolent cause.
Marsh Valley senior basketball player Hunter Argyle said he and his three-person group picked out a ham, pajamas and board games to fulfill one kid’s Christmas, for example.
Argyle was one of nine Marsh Valley players who traveled to Pocatello to gather gifts this year for 17 Marsh Valley School District students.
Argyle has participated in the gift-gathering activity for four years because he has always played under Brower as a four-year varsity starter.
“It’s really good knowing that we can help those that maybe need a little bit of help and just to give back to the community for all the support they give us,” said Argyle, who also added it’s a good team bonding experience.
After a night’s work Wednesday to serve the less fortunate, the team was set to help Marsh Valley Middle School students wrap the gifts and send them to the recipients before Christmas.
“I just think that the kids learn that there is an opportunity to give to others and be aware of others’ needs during this time of year,” Brower said. “I think it’s an opportunity for the boys to come together and share in that Christmas spirit.”