Michael Corrigan

In July of 1954, people listening to the Dewey Phillips Memphis radio show heard a young local man named Elvis Presley singing “That’s All Right Mama” by Arthur Crudup. Listeners didn’t know if Elvis Presley was white or black. When interviewed, they made sure to ask Elvis what high school he attended, and that was the tip off. He was white. In two years, Elvis Presley would become a nationally famous singer. At 21, his life was half over.

That short life is now a film, “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, known for his rapid-fire editing and splashy musical numbers. The reviews have been mixed, but all the critics agree Austin Butler gives an astounding performance as “the King.” Butler has the moves, the many Presley voices, and at times, the spirit of Elvis seems to possess him. Chayton Jay was also effective as the young Elvis. The film is told from the viewpoint of a dying Tom Parker, Elvis’s infamous manager played by Tom Hanks.