Another title for this column could be “Bait and Switch.” We have all experienced such a situation in life. Maybe it was with the most common scenario of a personal relationship of either romantic or platonic nature. Purchases of a car or home that end up being lemons also come to mind. I have even accepted employment with promises made only to have them withdrawn or unfulfilled and hard feelings result. Time usually helps evaporate the bitterness and betrayal but it can leave behind residual resentment and distrust that unfairly punishes the future.

The idea for this opine came to me while waiting for the Ambien to kick in by supinely browsing YouTube videos of the famous comedy duo Abbott and Costello. “Two Tens for a Five” is probably their second most humorous skit next to “Who’s on First.” Bud and Lou go back and forth exchanging green backs of the $5 and $10 denomination with the verbal trickery they are known to have perfected. I laughed out loud while at the same time thinking to myself, “Boy, I can relate many situations in life to that!”

